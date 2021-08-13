Deepika Padukone Shares Behind-the-scene Pictures Of Shakun Batra's Film Wrap-up

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a few behind-the-scene pictures as she wraps up her upcoming Shakun Batra film. The film is yet to be titled and also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Padukone. The actor mentioned in her post that she made a lifetime of memories on the sets of the film.

Padukone posted pictures with her co-stars, other cast members and crew of the upcoming film. She captioned the post, ‘Love, Friendship, and Memories for a Lifetime…’ The actor shared pictures of the cast members having fun on set and also some make-up pictures. Her co-stars took to the comment section after the post was shared. Ananya Panday commented on the picture, ‘Rula diya, I love you guys,’ while Chaturvedi wrote, ‘Aasoon ke saath waali halki si muskaan. #Foreverness.’

Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to his social media account to upload a few fun stories to announce that he was wrapping up the shoot for the next film. Anticipating the name of his upcoming film, he posted a picture of his lock screen, on which a message from Dharma Production 70 can be seen. The message reads, ‘Ab toh Title rakhlo.’

Ananya Panday also posted a few special pictures from her time on the sets of the upcoming Shakun Batra film. She accompanied her post with an elaborate caption and called her time shooting the film her ‘best best best experience ever.’ She wrote, ‘Sharing some Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family.’ In her caption she also credited the film for making her a changed person and actor.

She continued in her caption, ‘I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking, and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co-passengers ever.’

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film, Fighter. She will act alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film, which will be India’s first aerial action film. The actor will also appear alongside her hubby, Ranveer Singh in 83, a sports drama based on India's1983 Cricket World Cup win. She will also take on a role in Nag Ashwin's Project K and has Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand in the pipeline.

Picture Credits: Deepika Padukone-Instagram

