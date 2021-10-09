Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpse Of 'Lecture Series 2021' Featuring Olympian Abhinav Bindra

Actor Deepika Padukone is back with a new project in collaboration with her foundation LiveLoveLaugh ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10. The new segment titled Lecture Series will witness a heart-to-heart with Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra with host Deepika. The actress shared a glimpse about the same on her social media. Fans are now excited to see famous personalities coming on the panel to have a candid chat with the actor on a variety of topics.

Deepika Padukone with Abhinav Bindra

Taking to her Instagram on October 9, the 35-year-old shared a glimpse of the latest episode of her new segment Lecture Series with LLLFoundation. The episode featured Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra talking about the moment his mother told him that he would win a gold medal in four years time. The shooter also advised Deepika to never argue with a 'mother's instinct' stating,

''She comes up to me and I was grumpy and almost in tears and she comes up to me and says, 'The most you could have won today was silver or bronze but you are gonna win a gold medal in 4 years time.' I just shut up. 4 years later it actually happened so never argue with a mother's instinct.''

Deepika shared the post with the caption, ''The 2021 @tlllfoundation Lecture Series featuring Abhinav Bindra. Releasing this World Mental Health Day on @tlllfoundation ! Stay Tuned! 10.10.2021 #WorldMentalHealthDay #LLLFoundation @abhinav_bindra[sic].''

Deepika Padukone's LLLFoundation

Known to be vocal about her struggles of dealing with depression, the Ram Leela actor founded LiveLoveLaugh in 2015 aiming to de-stigmatise mental illness and health. She has, on multiple occasions, spoken about her struggles of dealing with severe depression and used her platform to encourage open dialogue about the same. The foundation provides everyone dealing with mental illness a platform.

Deepika Padukone on the work front

The actor recently wrapped up filming Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also set to star in the American movie The Intern's Bollywood remake and is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin's untitled project, opposite Prabhas. She will also start filming Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

(Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)