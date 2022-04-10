Deepika Padukone Shares Her First Poetry 'I Am' From Class 7: Says, 'the Rest Is History'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most multi-talented actors in Bollywood. Apart from acing her roles in every film that she has done, the actor is a great dancer and producer. Before entering Bollywood, she was also a national-level badminton player. While she has proven her mettle in various fields, Deepika recently revealed she also gave poetry a shot and wrote her first piece when she was just 12 years old.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture of her first piece of poetry which she wrote when she was in Class 7. The Pathaan actor mentioned she was given two words - "I am" - to write a poem and she seemingly succeeded in expressing her views with utmost elegance. Sharing the piece, Deepika mentioned it was her first and last attempt at writing poetry. In the caption, the 83 star wrote, "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7.I was 12.The poem was titled ‘I Am’.We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!"

Deepika Padukone's poetry

Deepika Padukone's poem reads, "I am a child with love and care. I wonder how far the stars reach. I hear the rush of the waves. I see the deep blue sea. I want to be a loving child of God. I am a child with love and care. I pretend to be a blooming flower. I feel the soothing hands of god. I touch the mountains way so far. I worry if I am liked by all. I cry for the ones who need gods tender touch. I am a child with love & care. I understand that life must end. I say you must work hard. I dream what I ought to dream. I try to do my very best. I hope I deserve the very best. I am a child with love and care."

While it was Deepika Padukone's first and last attempt at poetry, her fans could not stop gushing about her writing skills. A fan wrote, "You're 36 and yet you're just like a child with love and care indeed," others showered her with love. Some also asked Deepika to keep writing.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone