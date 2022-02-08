Deepika Padukone Shares If Ranveer Singh Was Okay With Her Intimate Scenes In 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has reacted to comments asking if her husband, Ranveer Singh, was okay with her intimate scenes in the forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Gehraiyaan. The trailer of the film shows Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi sharing kisses and getting intimate.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a drama on modern-day relationships. Along with Deepika and Siddhant, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

'Yuck! It just feels so stupid': Deepika Padukone

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if she took permission from Ranveer for her intimate scenes in the film, Deepika Padukone said that it is 'stupid' if they are even reacting to it. She said, to them such a thing is the most important thing. She also revealed that the couple doesn't read comments. She said, "Yuck! It just feels so stupid (to even talk about such things)."

On Ranveer Singh's reaction to the film, Deepika shared that she believes he is 'extremely proud' of the film that they have made. He is also 'extremely proud of her performance'. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry has been praised by the audience. The film is one of the first Indian projects to have an intimacy director on board. Dar Gai is an Indian-based Ukraine-born filmmaker and he is credited as the intimacy director on Gehraiyaan.

Recently, while speaking to PTI, the Padmaavat star said, "(Having an intimacy director) adds an element of security, comfort and trust. But there is so much more to the film than intimacy. The intimacy comes in when you are trying to be authentic with modern-day relationships. It's just a part of the film. A lot of time we shy away from showing what relationships in real life are or what they could be on screen."

Jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an Amazon Original film that will be premiering on the streamer from February 11. As per an ANI report, during the trailer launch, Deepika gave a briefing about her role in the upcoming film and said that she will be seen playing Alisha.

“My character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw, and relatable,” she said at the event.

(Image: @ranveersingh/@srk_deepika_slb_bliss/Instagram)