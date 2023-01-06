Deepika Padukone Shares ‘living In Present’ Moment From Alibaug Holiday With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shared a late New Year post for her 70 million Instagram followers on Friday, which reminded fans of her film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The ‘Pathaan’ actor thanked everyone for all the heartwarming wishes for her birthday, which she celebrated on Thursday (January 5).

Deepika shared a sneak peek from her recent New Year holiday in Alibaug with her husband Ranveer Singh. As her hubby filmed her being 'in the present' moment, Deepika enjoyed the sea breeze blowing through her hair on their jetty ride. She was seen wearing a yellow monokini with a white shirt.

"A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year...Happy New Year! PS: Here's thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings," she wrote in the caption

Take a look at Deepika’s New Year post here:

Fans loved the video of the Bollywood star in a state of bliss and flooded the comments with heartfelt messages.

Actor Bipasha Basu commented saying, "Belated happy birthday love."

"You're so precious deepika," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Happy birthday, this post remind me to gehrahiyan."

What has Deepika Padukone been up to recently?

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside Prabhas and director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.