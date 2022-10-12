Actor Deepika Padukone recently joined prominent Hollywood stars including Jenny Slate and Constance Wu for Meghan Markle's latest podcast episode of Archetypes. The ladies gathered to discuss issues pertaining to women's mental health and the negative impact of the words “crazy” and “hysterical”.

As per Vogue, the candid conversation saw the ladies sharing their views and own struggles, with Deepika detailing her battle and Markle recalling how Prince Harry referred her to a mental health professional when she was at her “worst point.”

Deepika Padukone shares her battle with depression with Meghan Markle

Deepika Padukone who is also a mental health activist shared her own battle with depression and revealed how things changed overnight and she started to face a dark phase. While narrating her battle with mental health, the Gehraiyaan actor said, "Everything was going well… My films were a success, personally, beautiful relationships, supportive family. It just sort of came out of the blue,” she told Markle. “I woke up and felt my blood pressure drop and then the next thing I knew my life just felt meaningless. I didn’t want to live anymore, you know. I just didn’t want to get out of bed and I struggled with this for many, many months."

Further, she added how her counsellor easily identified through her voice the amount of help she needed. "From the sound of my voice, she could tell, you know, that I needed help. there’s not a single day that goes by without me thinking about my mental health. And so every part of my life today is to ensure that I don’t go back into that dark place again.”

On the other hand, Meghan who has been vocal about her mental health earlier had made revelations about her suicidal thoughts during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During her interaction then, the Duchess of Sussex shared her experience with the British press and some royal family members.

During the recent podcast episode, the Suits star recalled how her husband, Prince Harry referred her to as a mental health professional and how eventually with time, things changed for good. Talking about the same, she told Deepika, "My husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman—she didn’t know I was even calling her."

She then shared her experience of visiting the expert while opening up about her troubles. "And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi…,’ and I’m introducing myself and you can literally hear her going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just—who is this?’ And she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

Image: Facebook/DeepikaPadukone/AP