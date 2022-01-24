Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The romantic drama already has fans hooked much before its release. While fans are eagerly waiting to see how the film will unfold the story of four estranged individuals, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates about the movie. They recently unveiled the film's first track Doobey which is filled with romance between Alisha and Zain played by Deepika and Siddhant respectively.

The makers and star cast of Gehraiyaan recently released the much-awaited first track Doobey. The song shows how Alisha and Zain fall for each other and cannot put their hands off each other. The two minutes 17 seconds music video is filled with an intense romance between the two lead characters. Sharing the news of the release of Doobey, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Sometimes you gotta embrace the storm in your heart…" Watch the full song below.

Gehraiyaan trailer

The makers of Gehraiyaan unveiled its trailer last week. The clip starts off with Deepika Padukone's Alisha and her partner Karan, played by Dhairya Karwa, involved in a fight. The next visual is of Ananya Panday's Tia, Alisha's cousin and her fiance Zain, essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, coming to meet them.

As the two couples go on a trip, Alisha and Zain fall for each other and their intensely intimate affair starts. The film's trailer hinted at its plot which revolves around the problems that emerge between the lives of the characters as they battle guilt and love.

Deepika Padukone on romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

The trailer of Gehraiyaan revealed that viewers will see an intense romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While fans are eager to watch the movie, Deepika Padukone recently opened up about filming the intimate scenes with Siddhant. As per a report by PTI, during the virtual conference of the film, Deepika said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film." The film is being directed by Shakun Batra and is set to come out on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone