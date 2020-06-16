Deepika-SLB Or Nushrat-Luv; Which Actor-director Duo Ruled The Box Office?

Bollywood actors Nushrat Bharucha and Deepika Padukone have worked with Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in several films. Nushrat Bharucha has delivered some remarkable buddy-romance films directed by Luv Ranjan while Deepika Padukone has ruled the BO with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial romance and period drama films. Read on to know which actor-director duo has attracted the attention of the audience more.

Better actor-director duo?

Deepika Padukone's projects with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered his 2013's release, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to Deepika Padukone. The chemistry between the actors and the craftsmanship of the director managed to bag huge amounts at the BO and a positive response from the audience. Ram-Leela, which also featured Ranveer Singh, took an opening of ₹16 crores and went on to collect an estimated amount of ₹116 crores. The trio, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, again joined hands for a 2015 and a 2018 films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat also managed to collect big figures at the BO.

Though Padmaavat created a lot of buzz before the release for all the wrong reasons, it managed to set records for the year. On the other side, it is reported that Deepika and SLB's Bajirao Mastani registered an estimated amount of ₹184 crores on the cash book. Talking about the figures, according to the reports, Padmaavat has a lifetime collection of more than ₹200 crores.

Nushrat Bharucha's projects with Luv Ranjan

Actor Nushrat Bharucha marked her debut in Bollywood with a 2006 release, but her first commercial hit was a Luv Ranjan directorial. 2011's sleeping hit, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, did a decent business at the BO. It is reported that the film bagged an estimated amount of ₹16 crores. Though Nushrat's second project with Luv Ranjan failed to impress the footfalls at the BO, the sequel of Pyaar Ka Punchnama again creatd the same magic. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 collected around ₹60 crores at the BO, according to the reports.

Nushrat Bharucha and Luv Ranjan marked another remarkable venture of their career as the 2018's release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety received immense love from the audience. According to various reports surfing online, the film grabbed a spot in the highest-grossing films of the year 2018. If reports are something to believe, then the sequel of the film is on cards.

