Deepika Padukone Slips Into Zebra-print Dress, High Boots As She Promotes 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone has already began the promotions of Gehraiyaan along with the co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The film is being awaited by the fans as they are excited to see the chemistry of four estranged individuals. Well, Deepika's Zebra print dress has currently become the talk of the town.

Deepika slayed in a black and white dress during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The zebra-print blazer dress was paired with black-coloured thigh-high boots. The actor looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a side parted braid. The look was completed with minimal makeup, pink lipstick and a winged-eyeliner. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Piku actor dropped a series of pictures posing differently in each. She captioned the post, "🦓 Crossing, watch out…". The post witnessed many comments from the celebs as well as fans.

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala commented, Ufffffffffff it’s sinful to look this gorgeous 😍😍". Fans dropped comments like, "Adorable", "Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta 😮😍😍" (How can someone be this beautiful?), "Pretty savage ❤️", "aaye haaye zebra ke rani👑😍😍", "Style icon! 🤍🖤", "Deepika Padukone Face Card Never Declines 🔥", "I must have to say this ur the most hottest girl in the world 🌍...muaah😘", "love love all the looks!!!🤍🤍", and many more. Some even dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Deepika was seen wearing an orange cut-out dress while promoting her film Gehraiyaan. The actor has proved to be one of the best style icons in the industry. The orange cut-out dress with a high slit looked flaterring. Deepika completed the whole look with golden earrings and black pumps. The Bajirao Mastani actor made heads turn instantly after she shared pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post with a brown, yellow and an orange coloured heart.

About the film

Gehraiyaan will be streamed on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Earlier, it was set to be released on January 25, but the dates got postponed earlier this month. The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as they battle 'guilt', suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members also attempting to create a resolution.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone