Deepika Padukone Spotted At Bhansali Office; Her OOTD Costs THIS Staggering Amount

Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone is renowned for changing the fashion game in the industry with her avant-garde fashion. From street styles to high-fashion red carpet outfits, the actress is globally recognised for setting trends in the fashion world. Needless to say, there is no bargain in fashion for the leading actress of Bollywood and she proved it by wearing this statement jumper to meet star director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone dons Balenciaga to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Spotted by the paparazzi, the beautiful actress was clicked stepping out of her car and entering Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu. Donning a beautiful jumper, the allover logo crew neck jumper from Balenciaga worth a staggering $773, in Indian currency Deepika Padukone's outfit amounts to Rs 57,684. The actress paired the jumper with straight-fit blue jeans and hot pink heels. With a handbag to go with the outfit, the actress was clad with a mask when she was spotted at the Bhansali office.

Although the reason behind the actress's visit to the director's office is not confirmed, following recent buzz from B-town, the director was looking to rope in Deepika to play the lead role in his upcoming movie. The highly anticipated movie, Heera Mandi, is on the mind of several movie enthusiasts who are awaiting an official announcement of the confirmed cast of the film.

Earlier, several reports suggested Bhansali recruiting Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan to play the lead role. Adding fuel to the fire, the young actor was also spotted entering the director's office in Mumbai. Awaiting an official announcement, it would be interesting to see the fruit of the actors' meeting with the National award-winning director.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

The 35-year-old actress kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her movies like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express contributed to her steady climb in Bollywood to becoming of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, opposite Ranveer Singh, became some of the biggest hits of her career. The actress has several movies lined up for the coming months such as 83 opposite Ranveer Singh, Pathan and Fighter.

