Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Ghoomar' Was Shot In 4 Days; Check Facts Related To The Song

Deepika Padukone starrer Ghoomar is a folk dance song from the film Padmaavat. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, Ghoomar's music was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the lyrics were provided by A. M. Turaz and Swaroop Khan. The music video of the track features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka. Check out some interesting trivia about the song.

also read | When Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra rocked at the latter's reception party

Ghoomar was recorded by Shreya Ghoshal and was mixed and mastered by Tanay Gajjar at Wow & Flutter Studio in Mumbai. In an interview with a portal, the singer called the track a landmark in her career. The music video, featuring Deepika Padukone showcases the traditional dance of Rajasthani communities.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was trained by a Rajasthani dance teacher Jyoti D Tommar, on a regular basis for twelve days, three hours a day for the song. Ghoomar was choreographed by Kruti Mahesh Midya. According to the media reports, Deepika had to do the dance rehearsals in the extravagant costume, adorned with heavy jewellery.

also read | Deepika Padukone's costumes in 'Padmaavat' had Sinhalese influence; know why

The Bajirao Mastani actor did over sixty-six twirls during the shooting of the song Ghoomar. The song was shot in four days of the span. Another interesting trivia was Deepika Padukone’s lehengas in the film that were designed by Rimple Narula were approximately worth Rs. 2 crores and weighed 30 kg.

The song also features elaborate jewellery weighing up to 3 kg. The jewellery designs' used in the song were a triple Borla, Mathapatti and Bajuband which are traditional ornaments worn by the Rajasthani women.

also read | Deepika Padukone’s these cover photos are sight for sore eyes, see pics

While promoting Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone revealed that the Ghoomar song has been one of the most profound song sequences that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she have shot for. In an older interview, she also shared that she spent months preparing for the dance song, even before the team started filming.

For shooting Ghoomar, Deepika Padukone entered the sets for the first time. She mentioned that the shooting of Padmaavat began with the Ghoomar song. Remembering her mark for the first shot, she also said she felt a chill run through her spine as it was almost as if Padmavati‘s soul had entered her body.

also read | Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif; who wore the floral gown better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.