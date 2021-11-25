Deepika Padukone Starts Dubbing For Shakun Batra's Untitled Film In Mumbai: Reports

Actor Deepika Padukone has been tight-lipped about her upcoming venture with filmmaker Shakun Batra as she only shared a few snippets from the sets with her co-stars on social media. The untitled project also features young actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. In a new update concerning the film, Deepika Padukone has reportedly started dubbing for the forthcoming movie.

Deepika Padukone starts dubbing for Shakun Batra's film

According to a report from ANI, the 35-year-old actor was spotted visiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Thursday i.e November 25. The actor attempted to keep her appearance low-key as she sported a black baseball cap with matching black attire. The pictures of the same have surfaced online fueling the anticipation of the fans for the upcoming film.

More on Shakun Batra's next

The actor has provided a brief glimpse into her off-screen chemistry with her co-stars and the team by posting BTS photos and videos of the shoot. The updates were shared on the occasion of wrapping up the filming schedule. In the video, the team and cast marked the end of their journey by cutting several cakes while Panday can be heard saying, ''We don't want the film to end. We want us to be in this film, forever!" The actor shared several pictures from the shoot with the caption, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…."

More on Deepika Padukone's upcoming ventures

Apart from Skahun Batra's film, the actor will be seen in Siddharth Anand's ambitious project Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Backed by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, the movie is in the pre-production stage and according to a report from Pinkvilla, will go on floors next year in India.

Deepika is also set to star in The Intern's Bollywood remake and is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin's untitled project, opposite Prabhas. The Padmaavat star is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical sports drama titled 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The movie, based on the life of the cricket legend Kapil Dev, will be released on December 24 with the trailer expected to launch soon.

Image: PTI