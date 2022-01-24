Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Orange As She Promotes 'Gehraiyaan' With Co-stars

Deepika Padukone and the entire star cast of 'Gehraiyaan' kickstarted the promotion of the movie in Mumbai. Take a look at their pictures.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Gehraiyaan
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming romantic drama movie 'Gehraiyaan'.

Gehraiyaan
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor wore an orange cut out dress and paired it with a pair of gold statement earrings. 

Gehraiyaan
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Padukone also posed with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi whom she will be romancing in the movie. 

Gehraiyaan
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant kept it semi-casual as he wrote a white button-down shirt with a black blazer and denim. 

Gehraiyaan
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Pandey also joined Siddhant and Deepika to promote the movie. She wrote a brown strapless top with printed white trousers. 

Gehraiyaan
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The entire cast of 'Gehraiyaan' attended the event to promote the movie. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video. 

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi
