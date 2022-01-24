Deepika Padukone Stuns In Orange As She Promotes 'Gehraiyaan' With Co-stars

Quick links:
Padukone also posed with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi whom she will be romancing in the movie.
Siddhant kept it semi-casual as he wrote a white button-down shirt with a black blazer and denim.
Ananya Pandey also joined Siddhant and Deepika to promote the movie. She wrote a brown strapless top with printed white trousers.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.