Deepika Padukone's Bag Collection Is Every Bag Lovers Delight; See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is known to be of the most influential fashion icon and is also known to have a huge collection of bags. Check out Deepika's bag collection.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

The everyday ensembles of Bollywood actors are not less than a red carpet look. They often try to experiment with their outfits which makes way for a new trend. And along with their experimental outfits, the divas are often noticed carrying a particular bag that suits their outfits. Among these Bollywood divas, one of them is Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone is known to be of the most influential fashion icon ever since she began her career in Bollywood. She also seems to have a remarkable collection of bags from various designers which she has opted for, numerous times.

Right from Burberry to Chanel, the Om Shanti Om actor owns nearly most of the designer bags in her closet. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle where she is seen sporting her fashionable bags.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone Shows How To Ace Sheer Sarees Right; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone Knows How To Sport Dangler Earrings Like A Diva, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Rihanna: Who Aced The Alberta Ferretti Metallic Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone is known to have a wide range of bags right from large bags, tote bags, sling bags, hobo bags and many more. These bags that are owned by the actor can help women to pair their outfits with these bags. While Deepika makes heads turn with her sartorial choices, she also manages to woo her fans with her fashionable bags.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Stylish Workout Outfits Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

 

 

First Published:
