Deepika Padukone Suggests Fans To Watch 'Black Mirror' Amid Lockdown; See Post Here

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Deepika Padukone has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media and the actor recently suggested her fans to watch Black Mirror, which streams on Netflix. Taking to her Instagram handle to share a poster and added a ‘Watch it now’ GIF. Take a look:

This comes after Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her current watch, The Age of Innocence. Deepika shared a poster of the film, which features Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder and Danny Day-Lewis. With the poster shared, Deepika wrote: “Watch it now”. Take a look at the picture.

Deepika's activities amid lockdown

In April, Deepika Padukone, in an interview with a leading news daily, spoke about Ranveer Singh’s sleeping habits and revealed that Ranveer sleeps for nearly 20 hours during the lockdown, which allows her the time to carry out her personal activities. Adding to the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer has no hassles and demands during the lockdown and they spend time watching movies, eating, and exercising.

Speaking about her culinary skills, Deepika revealed that she enjoys a strong hand over Italian food, and mainly prefers cooking western dishes. The actor also joked that she is taking out some time to find the difference between Besan, Atta and Dhaniya, Pudina. Adding to the same, Deepika revealed that Ranveer never steps into the kitchen.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

