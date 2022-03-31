Deepika Padukone Switches To Glam Mode In One Punch, Shares Her Getting Ready Feels; WATCH

Actor Deepika Padukone's preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style often manages to leave the fashion police stunned. The Cocktail star's wardrobe is punctuated with breezy styles, striking blouses and elegant sarees. Deepika Padukone tends to opt for attires that come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest reel video gives fans a quick glimpse of her designer saree that, she wore while attending an event in Dubai.

Deepika Padukone slays in a saree

On Thursday, Deepika shared a quirky reel video that sees her switching from comfy to glamorous in just a blink of an eye. In the first few frames of the clip, the Padmaavat star can be seen fixing her makeup in a white robe. However, she quickly punches into the camera lens to unveil her elegant sartorial pick in a traditional saree. A statement bandhgala necklace, earrings and hair tied in a sleek bun rounded off her entire look. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "If only changing outfits were this easy!" Watch the video below:

Just weeks ago, Deepika left her fans rejoiced after announcing the release date of her upcoming movie Fighter. Apart from her, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the makers of the movie hailed their forthcoming as 'India's first aerial action' flick. Although, the plot of the movie is yet under wraps, going by the latest teaser, it seems that Fighter is going to be filled with power-packed action sequences. Bankrolled under the production house of Viacom18 Studious, Fighter will hit the cinema houses on September 28, next year. Check out the announcement below:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Now, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Deepika will next make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also share the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the Telugu film, Project K.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone