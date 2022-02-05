Deepika Padukone Talks About The One Big Thing She Learnt From Her Film 'Gehraiyaan'

As the audience eagerly awaits the release of Shakun Batra directorial, Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, who plays a significant role in the film talked about how to embrace a character that one doesn't relate to. She even shed light on that one thing that this movie taught her and even reflected on the intimacy between the characters of the film.

Deepika Padukone talks about her character in Gehraiyaan

According to Mid-Day, Deepika Padukone talked about her highly-awaited movie, Gehraiyaan and mentioned how she could perform a role without getting morally aligned with the character. She stated that there will be times when one couldn't relate to their character’s ideology or actions and added that it was an actor's job to do the role with conviction and make the character believable.

She further reflected on that one thing this movie taught her and revealed that it taught her not to judge people because she believes there's always a reason why they do what they do and added that the minute one understands the emotion or the thought process behind the action, there's automatically an emotion of empathy.

“The one thing I have learnt from this film is not to judge [people] because there is always a reason why they do what they do. The minute you understand the emotion or the thought process behind the action, there is automatically empathy,” she elaborated.

Furthermore, as the movie depicts many intimate scenes between the actors, she spoke about the comfort of the actors and said that intimacy was often misunderstood as physical intimacy between a boy and a girl, but it’s more than that and revealed how there were times when Siddhant and Dhairya had to do intimacy exercises together. Adding to it, she also revealed that the director Shakun Batra was a part of such workshops most of the time.

“The way I view it is: I am doing action in Pathan, so I have an action director. I have a choreographer who teaches me what to do in the songs in Padmaavat. This is the same thing. Intimacy is often misunderstood as physical intimacy between a boy and a girl, but it’s more than that. There were times when Siddhant and Dhairya had to do intimacy exercises together. Shakun would often be a part of these sessions. The workshops helped [build] a relationship among us. It had a lot to do with trust, which is important in a film like this.”

Gehraiyaan is slated to surface on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February 2022 and will feature Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with other prominent actors in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone