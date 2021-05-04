Deepika Padukone Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Quarantine With Family In Bangalore

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, even celebrities haven't been spared. The recent one to fall prey to the virus is Deepika Padukone, who tested positive for the deadly virus earlier on Tuesday. The Bajirao Mastani actor's family had tested positive earlier, and she is reportedly in Bangalore at present, quarantining with her family.

Deepika Padukone's Family positive, father recovering in hospital

A close friend of the family had earlier in the day informed about the family testing positive. "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife Ujjala, and second daughter Anisha developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive."

Elaborating on the same, he added, "They got themselves isolated but after a week, Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru." Talking about his condition, and that of others in the family, he said, "He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has some projects in her kitty. She is next to be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', in which she will essay the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev's wife. The role of Kapil Dev is being played by her husband Ranveer Singh. She is also to be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

(Credit-PTI/Geralt/Pixabay)