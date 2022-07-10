Deepika Padukone Thanks 'Maa' Farah Khan As Latter Lauds Her After Spotting Ad In Bangkok

Deepika Padukone has surely come a long way in her career. The actor, who made her debut back in 2007, is now one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with the 2007 Farah Khan's blockbuster film Om Shanti Om. Being an outsider in the industry, Deepika's debut came out to be a breakthrough for her career. As Deepika is now a global star, she still shares a deep bond with director-choreographer Farah Khan. As the filmmaker recently spotted Deepika Padukone's ad in Bangkok, she heaped praise on the Gehraiyaan star and lauded her for her work.

Deepika Padukone became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The actor was also featured on the brand's official pages and wore several custom-made designs at Cannes 2022. The actor's hoardings for the brand are placed across the world and Farah Khan recently spotted one in Bangkok. Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah Khan shared a glimpse of the hoarding and wrote, "Looking good baby," and tagged Deepika. Deepika quickly reacted to the story and thanked Farah Khan for having faith in her from the beginning. She wrote, "Thank you Ma! YOU had faith in me when no one else did..."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted Deepika Padukone's ad in Paris

This is not the first time that someone has praised Deepika Padukone for getting featured in Louis Vuitton's hoardings. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also spotted Deepika's hoarding at Paris airport while returning from their vacation. Taking to their IG handles, the couple lauded Deepika Padukone. While sharing a glimpse of the ad, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Desi touch to the videsi holiday. Soo bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport." On the other hand, Malaika Arora wrote, "So damn cool @deepikapadukone... Eternal trendsetter."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Deepika Padukone was last seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the romance drama Gehraiyaan. The actor now has several films in her kitty. She was recently busy shooting for her maiden collaboration with South star Prabhas in Project K. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Deepika also has Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder/PTI