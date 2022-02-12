Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Have A Look At These Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Quick links:
Winning everybody's attention, Alia Bhatt wore a white saree with black border and blouse during the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
While promoting her film 'Badhaai Do' on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi Pednekar donned a sheer white saree and sleeveless blouse designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Deepika Padukone amps up her winter fashion game with a stylish checkered blazer and mini skirt teamed up with tanned calf-length boots.
Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in an all-white ensemble. She wore a white-coloured crop top and paired it with the same coloured jacket and mini skirt. The 'Dangal' actor chose to flaunt her curls.
Kriti Sanon's outfit caught all the eyes. The actor donned a white bodycon dress. The drawstring dress has a thigh-high slit and the actor paired it with orange coloured sandals.
Mouni Roy is nailing the winter OOTD like a pro. She stunned in a beiger coloured leather pants paired with white crop sweater & animal-printed furr overcoat. The look was completed with black boots.
Madhuri Dixit stunned the fashion police by opting for a leather dress thus proving that leather outfits can never go out of style.
