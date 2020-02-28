Anaita Shroff Adajania To Style Deepika Padukone Once Again After 'Cocktail'

Deepika Padukone’s real style evolution milestone started from her film Cocktail. Deepika essayed the role of Veronica in the film and her bold and bossy character was a fan favourite. The 2012 film introduced Veronica’s outgoing personality as well as outfits to the fashion world. The person behind styling Deepika for the movie was none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is currently a fashion director with Vogue, India. Reports suggest that the popular stylist is going to be working with Deepika Padukone once again, reminiscing the good old Cocktail days.

Anaita Shroff Adajania will be exclusively working for a Shakun Batra directorial with Deepika Padukone. She will be the head stylist for the film which reportedly also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The title of the film, however, is not disclosed yet. Anaita Shroff Adajania will be curating the wardrobe for the Shakun Batra film in the coming year. According to several media reports, Deepika and Anaita Shroff Adajania are excited to work together for a film again. Their last film collaboration was Tamasha. Anaita Shroff Adajania is busy sourcing for looks and finalising outfits and reports also suggested that approximately thirty looks will be finalised. According to Anaita, the process should be a long but fun one.

It will be interesting to see if Anaita can break her own bar after Cocktail and Tamasha. Several of Deepika's looks were appreciated by fans and were recreated. On the side note, Anaita Shroff Adajania was the mentor for Shaleena Nathani, who is Deepika Padukone's current stylist. The three go way back to 2011, as they share friendship as well as business relations.

Anaita Shroff Adajania has styled Deepika Padukone for several events and films in the past

