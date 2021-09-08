Deepika Padukone To Launch A Made-In-India Lifestyle Brand Globally In 2022

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is riding high on success with some back-to-back hit films in her kitty, is all set to launch her lifestyle brand rooted in India which will also aim for a global appeal. The first category of the brand will focus on beauty and skincare. This category specifically, while being rooted in India, will be backed by science.

In a press statement, the actor shed more light on the upcoming brand and said:

India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture, and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal.

Deepika Padukone's new lifestyle brand to roll out next year

The name of the brand is yet under the wraps and it is expected to roll out in 2022. Apart from venturing into business, the Om Shanti Om actor has created a niche with her impeccable acting skills and style statement. She is an internationally recognised actor who stepped into Hollywood in 2017 with the film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Padukone is also an entrepreneur and was named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018. She founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to destigmatise mental health and raise awareness about the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's project, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also signed her second Hollywood film recently. Apart from this, she will also be seen in an untitled project opposite superstar Prabhas and in '83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh where she will be seen playing his reel wife. The Kabir Khan directorial film is based on the World Cup that was led by Kapil Dev.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone/iNSTAGRAM: