Deepika Padukone Turns Yoga Buddy For 'Gehraiyaan' Co-star Ananya Panday; See

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday recently shared the screen space in Shakun Batra's romantic drama flick, Gehraiyaan. After featuring as co-stars, now the divas have turned yoga buddies for each other. On Tuesday, February 15, we stumbled upon a fitness photo that sees Deepika Padukone supporting Ananya Panday as they perform yoga together.

Deepika and Ananya's love for fitness isn't hidden from fans. Time and again, the two take to their respective social media handles to motivated their followers towards leading a healthy life. Now, the new photo in question doesn't only showcases their love for fitness but also gives fans a sneak peek of their amicable bond.

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday turn yoga buddies

It appears that the leading ladies of Gehraiyaan developed a great bond of camaraderie with shooting the movie. Now, the two have also become yoga partners. Ananya recently took to Instagram, to share a photo of herself performing a difficult yoga posture. However, thanks to Deepika's support that the youngster successfully managed to complete her exercise. While Deepika Padukone opted for an all-black athleisure set, Ananya matched her black yoga pants with a pink fitness top. Check out the photo below:

Speaking of Gehraiyaan, apart from Deepika and Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa also essay pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the movie depicts the twisted love stories of two couples. With a pinch of infidelity, chemistry and passion, the film will take the viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie did not release the movie theatrically. Instead, it premiered on February 11, 2022, via Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Project K, Pathan, Mahabharat, The Intern, Fighter and more.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday