Deepika Padukone VS Amanda Caroline Cronin: Who Wore The Dramatic Sleeve Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. She is known for her versatile roles and range in acting and has managed to give some memorable films. Amanda Caroline Cronin, on the other hand, is a famous English model who has rocked the runway. She is always seen walking for top designers. Both these ladies were seen wearing a black gown that featured dramatic sleeves. Check out both the artists and find out which diva looks better:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone started out first as a model. The actor here can be seen in an elegant black gown that features a low front cut. She can be spotted here in a long black gown with black dramatic sleeves. She has also paired the gown with silver and platinum jewellery with her hair gracefully falling back. She is sporting light make-up and a dusky glow, absolutely nailing the entire look. In the caption, the diva wrote about her film Chhapaak and how it was one of the hardest films she had ever done. Fans showed a lot of love on the post as well.

Amanda Caroline Cronin

Amanda can also be seen sporting a black gown with a front neckline split and a split in the gown near her legs. She is wearing very light makeup and has white dramatic sleeves instead of black. She has left her hair open and is giving the audience a stern look. She captioned the picture - Sunset Goals from my seafront suite at Hotel Du Cap looking forward to supporting Petra Nemcova and Simon Du Pury for Therme Gala thanks you Gaby Charbachy for dressing me tonight. This post also received a lot of love.

Both the divas look beautiful in the black gown. The dramatic sleeves definitely add a twist to the already stunning black gowns. Deepika's look gives off an elegant feel whereas Amanda's look feels wild. Both the artist are pulling off the look in a specific way that makes them both look equally stunning.

Promo Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone & Amanda Caroline Cronin's Instagram

