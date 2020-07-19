Deepika Padukone Vs Ashley Graham: Who Graced The One Piece Like A Diva?

Be it a Diwali party or a wedding reception, donning a beautiful and elegant one piece can give you an edge over others. Recently, actors Deepika Padukone and Ashely Graham had donned a beautiful body-fit one piece and here are some details one can point out in the outfit. Read details.

Deepika’s outfit

As seen in the picture below, actor Deepika Padukone is seen in an elegant blood red one-piece, which has a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Matching her makeup with the outfit, Deepika Padukone also sported a red lipstick of the same shade as her outfit. Deepika Padukone went for open tresses and teamed her look with a pair of silver earrings. The actor also donned stilettos of the same red colour. Take a look at the picture shared:

Ashley Graham’s outfit

Recently, American model Ashley Graham flaunted her denim collection by donning a pitch-black one-piece outfit, of which the actor also shared a picture on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared, Ashely Graham can be posing in the outfit, with her tresses open. Ashley didn’t apply any makeup. Take a look at the picture:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

