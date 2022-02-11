Deepika Padukone 'wants To Work With Rajamouli', Reveals South Actor She's 'obsessed With

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the successful release of her latest drama film Gehraiyaan also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film deals with sensitive subjects of infidelity, guilt and complex relationships. Known for her versatility, the actor has covered a number of genres in her career and has worked with some of the biggest names of Bollywood over the years.

However, there are still many notable names in the industry with whom fans would love to see Padukone collaborate. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the name of the filmmaker and the actors she would want to share the screen with in the future.

Deepika Padukone reveals South actors she would 'love to work' with

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 36-year-old actor revealed the names of the top South actors she 'would love to work with' whilst hoping 'this doesn’t create a riot or fight between whatever'. She named RRR actor Jr NTR and Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun. Furthermore, the actor also revealed that she is 'obsessed' with Jr NTR stating that he has 'got an incredible personality.

Moreover, the actor expressed her desire to work with the celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the future. Interestingly, the director is currently busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming magnum opus titled RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film release received several setbacks owing to the pandemic. However, the date was finalized as the makers recently shared on social media, ''Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie March 25th, we will see you.''

On the other hand, Allu Arjun's latest actioner Pushpa: The Rise with Rashmika Mandanna ended up emerging as one of the biggest films of 2021 with a box office collection of over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The makers are now gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, is meeting with great responses as fans enjoyed the cast's stellar acting in the film.

