Deepika Padukone Wears All Her Socks At Once; Challenges Hubby Ranveer To Do The Same

Deepika Padukone is not an avid social media user, yet she makes sure to entertain her followers with some funny videos on her social media handles. The actor recently took up a socks challenge and left her fans in splits. She also nominated her husband Ranveer Singh to try the same.

Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following of over 68 million on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a video in which she took up a socks challenge and in which she had to wear the most number of socks on one leg in a fixed time. At the beginning of the video, Deepika Padukone says "I challenge Ranveer Singh" as she nominates her husband to try the challenge.

Deepika Padukone then explains the rules of the challenge and says, "All the socks have to go on the same leg and I have 30 seconds." As she struggles to pull the socks up in the challenge she laughs at the camera. Deepika Padukone completes the challenge after she wears a total of nine socks. The cameraman is heard saying, "Looks like you've done this before. You wanna call anyone out to beat this," to which the Gehraiyaan star smiled. Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Try beating that @ranveersingh. (sic)"

The actor's fans were seemingly thrilled to watch her take up the challenge. A fan penned, "You rock whatever you do (sic)", while another wrote, "Funniest reel." A third fan commented, "Deepveer power couple. (sic)"

On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed a Griha Pravesh pooja on the occasion of Janmashtami 2022. The Gully Boy star shared some glimpses of their pooja on Instagram stories but did not spill many details. Now, Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in her kitty, including Pathaan, Fighter and Project K. She will also share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in the social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will star in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Crikus in the pipeline.

(Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram)