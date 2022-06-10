Deepika Padukone With Her Family Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Father's Birthday

Deepika Padukone recently left her fans stunned from all around the world as she attended the Cannes film festival in France as a jury member. She even showcased her stunning looks from pantsuits to sarees and customised gowns with authentic jewellery. As the actor's father, Prakash Padukone turns a year older today, she was spotted at the Tirupati Temple with her family. Check out the glimpses of Deepika and her family visiting the temple.

Deepika Padukone and her family spotted visiting Tirupati Temple

On the occasion of Prakash Padukone's birthday, Deepika Padukone, her mother and her sister were recently seen visiting the popular Tirupati Temple situated in Andhra Pradesh. In the photos shared by fans on social media, Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting an off-white traditional dress while covering herself with a pink cloth. On the other hand, the actor’s father, Prakash Padukone donned a white kurta-pyjama with a similar pink cloth on. A couple of photos also gave a glimpse of her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone donning ethnic wear with everyone wearing masks. Take a look at the pictures ahead.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Gehraiyaan which garnered mixed reviews, however, her performance in the movie was raved by all. As the actor currently has a lot of movies in the pipeline, she recently left her fans delighted with the announcement that she will be making yet another sports film after 83 and it will be based on none other than her father and badminton player Prakash Padukone. In an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his Youtube show, she confirmed that she will be bringing a new film based on her father, Prakash Padukone story.

She said, "Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983. He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior."

