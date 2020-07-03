Deepika Padukone Won Many Accolades And Awards For Her Fashion Choices; See Here

Quick links:
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Apart from her award-winning roles in Bollywood, she is also known to make a style statement every time she makes a public appearance. She is also one of the few actors of Bollywood who has represented India at an international level. She has also received many awards and accolades for her fashion choices. Here is a list of all awards won by the actor, for her fashion choices.
HELLO! Hall of Fame AwardsMost Glamorous Woman of the Year in 2011
Lux Golden Rose AwardsUnstoppable beauty of the Year in 2017
Marco Ricci Society Young Achiever Awards- Glamour Award in 2004
Vogue (Magazine)The Global Actors Who Know No Limits in 2019
Variety (magazine) Women's Impact Report 2018Impactfull Woman in 2018
Actor Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. She has been spending time working out, cooking and watching some classic films, as per her Instagram updates. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film '83 along with actor Ranveer Singh. The sports drama film '83 is based on India's World Cup win in the year 1983.
