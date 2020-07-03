Deepika Padukone Won Many Accolades And Awards For Her Fashion Choices; See Here

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Apart from her award-winning roles in Bollywood, she is also known to make a style statement every time she makes a public appearance. She is also one of the few actors of Bollywood who has represented India at an international level. She has also received many awards and accolades for her fashion choices. Here is a list of all awards won by the actor, for her fashion choices.

List of awards and accolades won by Deepika Padukone for her fashion choices

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2015- Most Glamorous Star (Female)

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017- Most Glamorous Star (Female)

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019- Most Glamorous Star (Female)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh In Similar Pink Co-ord Set: Who Styled It Better?

GQ Men of The Year Awards

2012 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Woman of the Year

2015 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Woman of the Year

2018 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Creative Personality

Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards

2008 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for The Most Fun, Fearless Upcoming Actor

2009 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for the Sexiest Female

2012 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for the Most Stylish Female

2013 Cosmopolitan UKBeauty Icon

HELLO! Hall of Fame AwardsMost Glamorous Woman of the Year in 2011

Also Read: Deepika Padukone With Vikrant Massey Or Arjun Kapoor: Better On-screen Couple?

Lux Golden Rose AwardsUnstoppable beauty of the Year in 2017

Femina Beauty Awards

Femina Beauty Awards for Woman of the year - 2016

Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards for Woman of the Year - 2019

Grazia Awards

Grazia (India)Cover Girl of the Year - 2013

Grazia Millennial AwardMillennial of the Year-2019

Marco Ricci Society Young Achiever Awards- Glamour Award in 2004

Also Read: Deepika Padukone In 'Cocktail' Or Sarah Parker In 'SATC', Who's Your Fashion Inspiration?

Vogue (Magazine)The Global Actors Who Know No Limits in 2019 Variety (magazine) Women's Impact Report 2018Impactfull Woman in 2018

Eastern Eye Awards

Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman -2016

Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman- 2018

Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman Of Decade- 2019

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta Or Sonakshi Sinha: Who Pulled Off Denim Game Better?

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. She has been spending time working out, cooking and watching some classic films, as per her Instagram updates. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film '83 along with actor Ranveer Singh. The sports drama film '83 is based on India's World Cup win in the year 1983.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.