Deepika Padukone Won Many Accolades And Awards For Her Fashion Choices; See Here

Deepika Padukone is one of the most influential actors of Bollywood. She is also known for her fashionable outfits, take a look at the awards she won so far.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Apart from her award-winning roles in Bollywood, she is also known to make a style statement every time she makes a public appearance. She is also one of the few actors of Bollywood who has represented India at an international level. She has also received many awards and accolades for her fashion choices. Here is a list of all awards won by the actor, for her fashion choices.

List of awards and accolades won by Deepika Padukone for her fashion choices

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards

  • Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2015- Most Glamorous Star (Female)
  • Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017- Most Glamorous Star (Female)
  • Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019- Most Glamorous Star (Female)

GQ Men of The Year Awards

  • 2012 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Woman of the Year
  • 2015 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Woman of the Year
  • 2018 GQ Men of The Year Awards (India)Creative Personality

Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards

  • 2008 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for The Most Fun, Fearless Upcoming Actor
  • 2009 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for the Sexiest Female
  • 2012 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards for the Most Stylish Female
  • 2013 Cosmopolitan UKBeauty Icon

 HELLO! Hall of Fame AwardsMost Glamorous Woman of the Year in 2011

Lux Golden Rose AwardsUnstoppable beauty of the Year in 2017

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Femina Beauty Awards

  • Femina Beauty Awards for Woman of the year - 2016
  • Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards for  Woman of the Year - 2019 

Grazia Awards

  • Grazia (India)Cover Girl of the Year - 2013
  • Grazia Millennial AwardMillennial of the Year-2019

Marco Ricci Society Young Achiever Awards- Glamour Award in 2004

Vogue (Magazine)The Global Actors Who Know No Limits in 2019

Variety (magazine) Women's Impact Report 2018Impactfull Woman in 2018

Eastern Eye Awards 

  • Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman -2016
  • Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman- 2018
  • Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Woman Of Decade- 2019

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. She has been spending time working out, cooking and watching some classic films, as per her Instagram updates. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film '83 along with actor Ranveer Singh. The sports drama film '83 is based on India's World Cup win in the year 1983. 

 

 

