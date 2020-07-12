Deepika Padukone Won These Awards For 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marked the reunion of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). The Ayan Mukerji-directorial was one of the highest-grossing movies of its time. Besides being a box office success, the film also won several awards. Here are the awards won by the Deepika Padukone starrer.

Deepika Padukone's awards for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best on-screen pair Award at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2014 for their crackling chemistry. Apart from the above-mentioned award, Deepika Padukone also won the 'Highest-grossing Actress of 2013' award for delivering back-to-back hits like Chennai Express (2013), Race 2 (2013), and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013).

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of Bunny and Naina, who meet during a hiking trip and fall in love. However, due to the circumstances, they part ways due to differences. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Evelyn Sharma, among others in prominent roles. The Deepika Padukone starrer was bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

As for Deepika Padukone, she will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika Padukone, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan-directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners.

Besides the upcoming film, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled film with Shakun Batra. The movie, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reported to be a relationship drama. The Deepika Padukone starrer is produced by Shakun Batra and Karan Johar under the production banner Dharma Productions. The film is presently in pre-production and will begin shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

