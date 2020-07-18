Did You Know Deepika Padukone Wore A Whopping Rs 7 Lakh Gown At IIFA 2019?

Deepika Padukone is among the top actors in Bollywood. She is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. She is now among the celebrated actors in Bollywood and is married to Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot back in 2018. The Piku actress attended the 20th IIFA Awards looking like a princess. The outfit she wore at the gala costs a whopping Rs 7 Lakhs. Take a look at it.

On September 18 last year, various popular Bollywood stars assembled at the gala event of 20th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 in Mumbai. Stars marked their presence on the green carpet with their fashion game. But on the very special evening, Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone stole the show and grabbed everyone’s attention. The outfit worn by Deepika was from Gaurav Gupta couture.

Deepika wore Gaurav Gupta couture and her outfit was an electric Violet Gown with shimmery sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, with a soft feather trail. The violet colour of the gown was inspired by stained glass windows and is a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues. The multi-shade embroidery is enhanced with a lot of feathers.

This outfit costs a whopping Rs 7 Lakh. The gown which she wore is for 3 Lakh and the veil which illuminated the outfit to another level costs Rs 4 Lakh. Ranveer Singh who is known for doing experiments with fashion also marked his presence in an offbeat suit to the green carpet.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in two upcoming films. These are Kabir Khan’s 83, which is a biopic of Kapil Dev (former Indian cricketer). 83 stars real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the first time after getting married. Ranveer and Deepika are going to play the roles of Kapil and Romi Dev respectively. The other one is Shakun Batra’s next project. Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

