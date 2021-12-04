Deepika Padukone's Appreciation Post For Ranveer Singh Proves He's A Doting Husband

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have time and again proven that their romance is growing manifold since they tied the knot. The duo constantly showers love and adulation on each other via social media, and Deepika's latest post is a testament to Ranveer being the perfect partner. The actor shared a heartwarming quote about an attractive trait of a man, which she deems Ranveer worthy of.

The note is all about learning pertinent things from one's partner, without the latter making you feel less in any way. This expression of love comes as a sweet surprise for Ranveer, whose public adoration of Deepika is well known by fans.

Deepika Padukone pens 'husband appreciation post' for Ranveer

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, December 4, the Om Shanti Om actor shared the quote, which read, "Nothing more attractive than a man who aches you things stout making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already." She also added a 'Husband appreciation post' hashtag and tagged Ranveer. Take a look.

In another gesture of love, Deepika posted a video from a photoshoot while her husband had some thoughts on the same. Deepika's caption read," I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me! #collaboration." to which Ranveer responded, “I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*”. This led Deepika to hail him as “Best Husband in the WorldHands Down”.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in 83, playing the role of onscreen husband and wife Kapil Dev and Romi Dev. The film chronicles the 1983 World Cup, where the Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) led cricket team claimed victory. The historic moment not only instilled pride among the players and citizens but also established India's cricketing presence globally. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the project also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, while Deepika will be seen in Fighter, The Intern among others.

(IMAGE: PTI)