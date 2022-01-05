Deepika Padukone's Birthday: From Veronica To Mastaani, Most Versatile Roles Of The Actor

Deepika Padukone has had a memorable journey in Indian cinema so far and as she turns 36 today, it will be delightful for all her fans to revisit some of the iconic roles she played in her film while showcasing how versatile she is as an actor.

Deepika began her career in the acting industry with a Kannada movie titled Aishwarya. She then made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and created a buzz among the audience. As she earned immense love and fame from her very film, she went on to appear in several other films and depicted how versatile she was as an actor. Here are some of her popular movies that beautifully depicted her versatility as an artist.

Most versatile roles of Deepika Padukone

Pinky Palkar in Lafangey Parindey

Deepika Padukone essayed the role of a blind girl in this movie directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Though the movie was not a hit among the audience, she managed to win the hearts of the fans with her promising performance in the film.

Veronica Malaney in Cocktail

This movie became one of the iconic ones in Deepika Padukone's career as she played the role of Veronica and garnered massive praise for her performance. The movie also featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia and others.

Meenamma in Chennai Express

The movie was a huge hit among the fans and Deepika Padukone's performance as a South Indian girl. Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was a huge hit at the box office and even became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.

Piku Banerjee in Piku

Released in 2015, the movie was directed by Shoojit Sircar and created a huge buzz among the audience for Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone essaying the role of father and daughter. Deepika also won an award for her performance in the film and garnered love from her fans as well.

Mastani in Bajirao Mastani

The epic historical drama film released in 2015, the movie was among the highly-awaited films of Deepika and Ranveer Singh. The movie won seven National awards while the actors also garnered awards and accolades for their performance in the film.

Malti Agarwal in Chhapaak

Deepika featured in the lead in the biopic of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and won hearts with her prolific performance. Other cast members of the movie included Vikrant Massey, Anand Tiwari, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Devas Dixit and many more.

Image: Stills from 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Cocktail'