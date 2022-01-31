Deepika Padukone is surely giving away some major outfit goals while promoting Gehraiyaan. The actor has penned how her upcoming film has her heart and is currently indulged in the promotions. She, along with the cast of the film recently graced the floor of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. The actor left her fans stunned as she looked nothing but drop-dead gorgeous in a black blazer dress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone recently shared some stunning pictures in a black blazer dress. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star gave away some Boss Lady vibes as she stunned in a blazer dress. She accessorised her look with a heavy chain necklace and some star-shaped cufflinks. The actor kept her look simple yet gorgeous. She kept her make-up to a minimum, but her bold red lipstick became its highlight. The actor chose to tie her hair in a fine ponytail and completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Deepika Padukone has been stealing hearts with her stunning outfits. Earlier, she sported a mini one-shoulder black cloured leather dress. Yet again she accessorised her look only with a pair of chain shaped earrings. She let her hair open and completed her look with matching heels.

Details about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film's plot will revolve around Deepika Padukone's Alisha who falls for her sister's fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday will play the role of Deepika's sister Tia while Dhairya Karwa will portray her partner. The film is helmed by Shakun Batra. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Deepika Padukone on romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

The trailer of Gehraiyaan revealed viewers will witness intense romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters. While fans are eager to watch the film, Deepika Padukone opened up on romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film. As per a report by PTI, Deepika Padukone, in a conference, said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film."

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone