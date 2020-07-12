Things Deepika Padukone's Character Tara From 'Tamasha' Taught About Love

Deepika Padukone's character from Tamasha is considered one of the finest roles played by her to date. Tara not only plays the love interest of Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor) but she also is the one who helps and encourages him to get back to his real self. That being said, Deepika Padukone's character Tara from Tamasha taught these things about love, check out.

Fight for it

Deepika Padukone as Tara teaches us to fight for love no matter what. In the film, she leaves her city and shifts to Ved's hometown hoping she crosses path with him. In Delhi, when she meets Ved they reveal their original identities and she becomes excited to spend time with him. However, as they spend time together, she notices how vastly his charismatic persona and carefree attitude has changed. But Deepika Padukone stills hangs in.

Never give up

Tara from Tamasha never gave up on Ved. Even though he tried to push her back, she still fought her love. Tara is one of the most iconic characters played by Deepika Padukone. She taught to fight for love and never give up no matter what. Tara was a character who never stopped trying no matter how hard life had been to her. She taught how love can change a person, how one can act as a 'spur' to help a person grow by loving them.

Emotionally agile

As per reviews, the character played by Deepika Padukone in Tamasha is quick, expressive and emotionally agile with a gentle pace. Tara always expresses her love towards Ved, even though he is confused about her. Tara has the ability to endure her thoughts and emotions and events in a way that doesn't drive her in negative ways but instead encourages her to reveal the best of herself.

Caring and Understanding

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's song Agar Tum Saath Ho showcases Tara's caring and understanding nature towards her love, Ved. In the song, he is very emotional and tries to push Tara back, but she does not leave him alone. Instead, she sits next to him tries to comfort him. Deepika's eyes reveal what the entire song says -- the difference between longing and belonging.

