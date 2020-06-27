Deepika Padukone’s Characters That Fans Remember By Their Names

Deepika Padukone is known to have played a wide range of roles over the years in Bollywood. She has also received several awards and accolades for many of her performances. Here are some of Deepika Padukone’s characters that are remembered by their names. Read on:

Deepika Padukone’s characters remembered by their names

Piku

Deepika Padukone’s performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku (2015) was appreciated by many critics. Her portrayal of a young, independent woman who spends most of her time taking care of her father won the hearts of several fans. Piku’s character soon became synonymous with every loving daughter.

Naina Talwar

One of Deepika Padukone’s most iconic characters, Naina Talwar is from Ayan Mukherji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013). Naina is the classic girl-next-door who is also quite hardworking and studious. Both the movie and Deepika Padukone’s character have a special place in the hearts of her fans. The glasses she wore in the movie also became quite popular among her fans.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone Urges All To 'communicate', 'seek Help'

Veronica

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Veronica in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail (2012) received high praise from critics. Veronica is a young, cheerful woman who is caught up in a love triangle, which complicates her life. While the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, Padukone's character became widely popular.

Meenamma

Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express (2013) saw Deepika Padukone play a unique, comical character. Meenamma with her heavy southern accent and all her quirks completely stole the spotlight. Padukone, till that point in her career, hadn't ventured into comedy, and with this performance, she managed to impress several critics.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Historical Drama Film 'Padmaavat' Has Won THESE Notable Awards

Mastani

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic drama Bajirao Mastani (2015) was critically acclaimed. The film also received rave reviews from critics. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra in a prominent role.

Leela

Ram Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali, was an adaptation of the classic love story Romeo and Juliet. The movie saw Deepika Padukone play the character of Leela. Leela is a fearless woman and Padukone received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the character.

Also Read | A Look Into How Deepika Padukone Prepared For Her Role As Malti In 'Chhapaak'

Padmavati

Deepika Padukone’s first look as the Queen had created a roar among the audience. Padukone received critical acclaim for her performance in this film. It is now considered to be among her most iconic roles.

Malti

Deepika Padukone’s most recent release was among the most anticipated movies in her career. The movie was inspired by the true story of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone played Malti, a victim of an acid attack, in Ashwini Iyer’s Chhapaak (2020) which highlights the struggles of acid attack survivors. Padukone's performance in the film was considered by critics to be one of her finest.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.