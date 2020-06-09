Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' And Other Movies To Be Produced By The Actor

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor, in a short span of 13 years, has gained unparalleled fame and popularity. Deepika Padukone's hit movies include Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and Piku. In 2015, the actor had revealed through interviews her desire of wanting to turn producer. Today, she has her own production house with many films lined up for her. Below are details on her production house and some of the films produced by Deepika Padukone.

Film produced by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, after starring in multiple films, turned producer last year in 2019. The actor launched her production company titled KA productions. So far, Padukone has successfully produced and starred in the award-winning film, Chhapaak. The film is based on the true story of a girl who suffered from an acid attack and how her life changed after the incident. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar has an IMDb rating of 5, despite having critical acclaim.

Deepika Padukone has often been a part of films that have been thought-provoking. Padukone is all set to star in the upcoming film 83. She is known to be starring in this film alongside husband and co-star, Ranveer Singh. The film 83 with much buzz around it is directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Deepika Padukone also took to her social media account in January and posted about her next film, The Intern. The film is known to be under Padukone's banner, KA production. The film was to star Deepika Padukone and late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film is the remake and Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film with the same name. The actor reportedly spoke in an interview about her finding the film to be endearing, light-hearted, and relatable. Padukone reportedly found the film to be a relevant story between two generations i.e the younger and the older generation and the beautiful connection between them.

Padukone also opened up in an interview with a leading entertainment portal on producing Shakun Batra’s next. The actor spoke about the film not being a light one but rather based on a genre quite new to India. Padukone elaborated on the film being based on the domestic noir genre which, according to her, is a rather undiscovered genre in India.

