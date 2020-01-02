Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak | Each Moment With Birthday Girl Heart-touching: Laxmi Agarwal

Laxmi Agarwal has become a more popular name today ever since Deepika Padukone announced that she will step into her shoes for a film. As the first look and the trailer of Chhapaak generated buzz, Laxmi too has joined the actor and director Meghna Gulzar in the promotions. Laxmi was present with the Love Aaj Kal star as she visited a café run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow to celebrate her birthday. Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh too was present at the event.

On the sidelines of the event, Laxmi spoke about the event and her experience with Deepika since the past few months. “It was a special day for her and she has also come for the promotions of the film. I’m delighted to make people aware. It was an enjoyable experience,” she said in an interview with ANI.

When asked about the movie taking her life story to the screens, not just in India, but across the world, Laxmi replied, “I look at it in a very positive way. Because when such a personality, who is well-known and loved by all, comes forward and gives the society a message, it is heartening. Because of her and Meghna ma’am, there will be a big impact on the society.”

Does she have any special memory with the ‘Birthday Girl’? “These are all memories, we have been working together for a long time. Whenever we meet, it is a beautiful occasion for us. All things about her touch my heart.”

Laxmi was also asked about the importance of the event in Lucknow. “We have come to celebrate with other survivors, it is the most special moment for us,” was her reply.

She also sent a strong message to those reeling from acid attacks and other forms of violence. “I only want to say that those who are living as victims, and are being victimised, and have not been able to come out of it, it is very important that people stop calling them as ‘’victims’. Those who consider themselves as ‘bechaara’ and who say, 'no one helps us,' I want to say someone will be able to help you, only when you help yourself.

"So it is important to raise the voice from your home, because in most cases, the attackers are often known and from the same house. So whenever such things happen, one should not keep quiet, one should make their voices strong and fight for one’s rights.”

Does she see Chhapaak making a difference in the society? “Definitely, it will change. When I saw the trailer, I witnessed a lot of impact, people are looking at positively and are eager for the movie to hit the screens soon. The second point is that only then the acid in the minds of people will come out,”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. Deepika is also one of the producers of the movie. The film hits the theares on January 11.

