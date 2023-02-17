Deepika Padukone's Fan Details His Encounter With Actress, Says She's 'super Friendly'

Deepika Padukone, who recently went viral for travelling economy, once again won hearts after a fan shared his incident of meeting the actress at LA airport on social media on Friday (February 17). Varun Kumar Gurunath, who was travelling with his mother, described Deepika as “super friendly” and “extremely nice”.

Varun shared a picture featuring him, his mother and Deepika on his Instagram handle and wrote, "What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went "that's someone!" And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight."

"I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said 'that's so sweet, thank you'. We said safe travels and she said 'You as well, and it was nice to meet you'. Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be," he added.

Check out the post here:

Deepika Padukone ditches luxury to fly economy class

Just prior to the fan's story, a video of Deepika flying economy class surfaced on social media. In the clip, the actress can be seen dressed in an orange and blue colour tracksuit, a matching baseball cap, and sunglasses.

On the work front, Padukone is currently filming for her upcoming project Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is billed as India's first aerial action franchise and is expected to be released in January 2024. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

In addition to Fighter, she is also working alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of The Intern. Apart from that, Deepika is also gearing up for her role opposite Prabhas in the sci-fi film Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles.