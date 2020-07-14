Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Housefull' Won These Many Awards, See List

Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan in the lead roles, Housefull was directed by Sajid Khan. The comedy film follows the life of Aayush (Akshay Kumar) who believes himself to be jinxed and later attempts to find true love. But instead, he gets caught up in a web of lies. Released in the year 2010, Housefull reportedly collected nearly ₹45 crores at the box office.

The film became the first instalment of the Housefull franchise. The comedy-drama movie earned approximately ₹124.50 crores at the worldwide box office and was declared a blockbuster. Take a look at the awards and nominations received by the movie Housefull.

Awards and nominations received by Housefull

6th Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards: Nominated – Apsara Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role – Riteish Deshmukh

Nominated – Apsara Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role – Riteish Deshmukh 2011 Zee Cine Awards: Nominated - Best Director – Sajid Khan, Best Actor – Akshay Kumar, Best Music – Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Best Supporting Actress – Lara Dutta and Best Comedian – Riteish Deshmukh

Nominated - Best Director – Sajid Khan, Best Actor – Akshay Kumar, Best Music – Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Best Supporting Actress – Lara Dutta and Best Comedian – Riteish Deshmukh Zee Cine Award for Best Track of the Year: "Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno)"

"Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno)" IIFA Awards: Won - Best Performance in a Comic Role – Riteish Deshmukh

Won - Best Performance in a Comic Role – Riteish Deshmukh Stardust Awards: Won - Star of the Year – Male – Akshay Kumar and Best Supporting Actor – Arjun Rampal

Won - Star of the Year – Male – Akshay Kumar and Best Supporting Actor – Arjun Rampal 3rd Mirchi Music Awards: Nominated for Best Item Song of the Year - "Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno)" and Best Song Recording - Abhay Rumde, Sameer Khan and Ashish Saksena for "Oh Girl You're Mine"

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak, which was a biopic based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. For her next, Deepika is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic, '83. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Moreover, as per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, the actor also has signed the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

