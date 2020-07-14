Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Housefull' Won These Many Awards, See List

Quick links:
Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan in the lead roles, Housefull was directed by Sajid Khan. The comedy film follows the life of Aayush (Akshay Kumar) who believes himself to be jinxed and later attempts to find true love. But instead, he gets caught up in a web of lies. Released in the year 2010, Housefull reportedly collected nearly ₹45 crores at the box office.
The film became the first instalment of the Housefull franchise. The comedy-drama movie earned approximately ₹124.50 crores at the worldwide box office and was declared a blockbuster. Take a look at the awards and nominations received by the movie Housefull.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan's Banter On 'Chhapaak' Actor's Insta Post Is Unmissable
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Stunning Outfits From Her International Talk Show Appearances To Try
On the work front, Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak, which was a biopic based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. For her next, Deepika is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic, '83. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Moreover, as per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, the actor also has signed the Bollywood remake of The Intern.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Carried The Checkered Pantsuit With Sass?
ALSO READ: 8 Years Of 'Cocktail': Deepika Padukone Changes Her Name On Social Media To Veronica
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.