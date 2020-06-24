Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' & Other Films That Faced Controversy Before Release

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has delivered numerous films. But apart from Deepika Padukone's performance, her films often grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. From Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to Chhapaak; here are the times, when Deepika Padukone's movies created controversy even before their releases.

READ | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji: Better On-screen Duo?

Deepika Padukone's films that created controversy

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Starting right from her first collaboration with veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is reported that a petition was filed against Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Reportedly, the suit was filed by six petitioners, including Prabhu Samaj Dharmik Ram Leela Committee, who stated that the movie hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus as it contained sex, violence and vulgarity. It is reported that the makers changed the title from Ram-Leela to ' Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', just 48 hours ahead of the film’s scheduled release.

Bajirao Mastani

According to a PTI report, the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani, produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed into controversy, when a descendant of Bajirao Peshwa I alleged that historical facts have been "altered" while portraying the late king and his wives Kashibai and Mastani in the film. Reportedly, a detailed letter to the then-CM of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis, was written. The letter was written after the release of promos and songs of the film, including Pinga. Reportedly, the letter claimed that the makers were "rewriting history" and demanded changes in the film including costumes.

READ | Deepika Padukone Almost Quit The 2010 Film 'Karthik Calling Karthik'; Here's Why

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat had undoubtedly created a lot of buzzes, right from starting the shoot. Due to the controversies, the makers not only changed the released date of the film but also changed the title. The film was originally titled Padmavati. Reportedly, Rajput Karni Sena accused the actor Deepika Padukone and the makers of Padmaavat of distorting historical facts. Reportedly because of the protests in Chittorgarh, many schools and colleges were shut down. Karni Sena also demanded a complete ban on the film for maligning the image of Rajput Queen.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone was all set to mark her comeback after a hiatus of almost two years in 2020 with a Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak. All it took for Deepika Padukone to send shockwaves, was to stand silently behind students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). But, her act of solidarity did not go well with internet users. Reportedly, the netizens raised calls for a boycott of her film Chhapaak and to ‘block’ her account on social media.

READ | Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The sweater Look Better?

READ | Does Deepika Padukone Swap Shoes With Her Husband Ranveer Singh? She Reveals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.