Deepika Padukone's 'Lahun Munh Lag Gaya': Watch Making Of The Song

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela is a tragic romantic flick starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote, directed and composed the original soundtrack of the movie. Ram Leela also features Supriya Pathak. Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhimanyu Singh, and Barkha Bisht in supporting roles. Upon its release in 2013, the romantic film garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh received appreciation for their performances. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was a major commercial success. Moreover, the movie’s soundtrack got a good response from the critics. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the making of Lahun Munh Lag Gaya. Read on:

The making of Lahun Munh Lag Gaya

The makers released the exclusive video featuring the making of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’s Lahun Munh Lag Gaya on YouTube. It showcases choreographers Samir and Arsh Tanna training Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to match dance steps with each other. Their coordination and similar dance steps are evidence of the duo’s enchanting on-screen chemistry against the backdrop of Dandiya and vivid colours. Check out the couple during the making of Lahun Munh Lag Gaya. See video.

The Lahun Munh Lag Gaya making video also features director and composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali getting the dance moves right for the lead actors as well as the background dancers. Samir and Arsh Tanna recall their experience with the shooting of the song. The duo says that they have never heard a track like Lahun Munh Lag Gaya and call it beautiful before urging everyone to listen to it. The choreographers add that whenever they hear the song, they get goosebumps.

The makers have given a glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali perfecting the slow-paced song in the recording studio. Playback singers Shail Hada, Osman Mir, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi have put their best foot forward with Lahun Munh Lag Gaya. Moreover, lead actor Ranveer Singh calls the song ''flamboyant one, loud, and unabashed''. He also describes how '''amazing his experience was to witness how crew teams up to create these songs''.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone adds that the only workout she had to do was to carry the Lehengas. Furthermore, she is visible performing bare-feet, which led to many bruises and swelling on her feet while dancing. However, the actor does the Garba steps with sheer grace and poise.

