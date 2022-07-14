Deepika Padukone's Lookalike Takes Internet By Storm, Baffled Fans Call Her 'DP 2.0'

Actor Deepika Padukone who started her career with Om Shanti Om later began to climb the ladder of success with the kind of roles she opted for. From films like Cocktail to Chennai Express and more, the actor has created a strong fanbase with her impeccable acting craft. Not national, the actor is also Internationally critically acclaimed, given her massive popularity.

Though the actor's beauty is unmatchable, however, social media users have found the actor's lookalike who is set to leave all her fans amazed. Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital content creator's uncanny resemblance to the Bajirao Mastani star has left social media users baffled. With the kind of pictures Deb posted on Instagram, fans were left puzzled and stormed her social media while complimenting her resemblance.

Deepika Padukone's doppelganger leaves fans shocked

In one of the pictures, where Deb posed like Deepika, fans reacted and called her 'DP 2.0' One of the users commented below her post and wrote, "Look-alike Deepika," while another wrote, "Suddenly seeing this post I thought u were Deepika Padukone." A third user who too got deceived by the uncanny resemblance wrote, " I thought on first glance, you're Deepika Padukone. I hope baba doesn't come across your profile someday." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "For a sec there I thought it’s Deepika Padukone."

There are several pictures posted by Deb that prove her resemblance to the Piku star. Previously, both Deepika and Ranveer returned from the US after celebrating the Gully Boy's 37th birthday. Post returning the two shared exciting pictures from the celebrations that gave a glimpse of their adventurous trip.



During their trip, the couple explored the beaches, went into the wild, went cycling, dug into scrumptious meals, and managed to click picture-perfect moments. "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance (sic)," Deepika wrote then. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern, and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

