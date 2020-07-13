Deepika Padukone's Mesh Detailed Dress Or Alaya's Jumpsuit; What Would Fans Prefer?

While Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular global stars, Alaya F is a newbie in Bollywood. Both of these celebs have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing style. In the past, Deepika Padukone and Alaya F were spotted in similar outfits. See their pictures and check out whose outfit would you add to your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone

In 2018, Deepika Padukone wore this dress for an award function. Here, the actor can be seen wearing a black body wrapped dress. The outfit's upper half was mesh design and lower had a long trail attached. Deepika Padukone's no-shoulder attire had dramatic neckline.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor looks glamourous in a dark nude makeup look. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail. Deepika Padukone accessorised her red carpet look with long diamond earrings. She also sported a pair of black heels. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Alaya F

In this Instagram post, Alaya F can be seen posing in a sequinned black ensemble. The jumpsuit was designed by Gaby Charbachy. The strapless outfit was quite attractive with its two-legged bottoms and thigh-high slits and mesh panelling down the front.

The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant opted for a nude makeup look with a nude shade lip colour. She also sported a pair of black sandal heels. Alaya F did not wear any accessories for this look. Her hair wad also left open. Alaya captioned her post saying "Caption this because I can’t think of one". Take a look at Alaya F's photo.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film was helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It revolved around the life of an acid attack survivor. Currently, Deepika is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic, '83. The film is b based on the life of Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, she also has bagged Bollywood remake of The Intern. Originally, the film also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut. She shared screen space opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman.

