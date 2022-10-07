Deepika Padukone's Mom Joins Her At Paris Fashion Show, Fans Say 'Mama So Chic'

Deepika Padukone attended Louis Vuitton's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris on October 4. The Piku star was joined by her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, after the show, videos and pictures of which have been doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone's fans went into a frenzy as they were elated to see the star making her parents proud on a global scale.

The video that is doing rounds on social media saw the actor surrounded by a group of designers, photographers and celebs soon after which she could be seen indulging in a discussion with her mother Ujjala Padukone. The latter looked 'chic' in a white-coloured suit, while Prakash Padukone donned a shirt, sweater and pants for the fashion show. "THE PADUKONEs ARE SO SO CHIC TONIGHT," Deepika Padukone's caption read. Watch the video here:

Netizens were not only impressed by Padukone's Louis Vuitton look, but also by Ujjala's fashion sense, as evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "Deepika mother though damn," while another fan commented, "MAMA PADUKONE IS SO CHIC WAWW." A netizen also mentioned, 'Just loving watching her in international events with her parents must be so proud', while many dropped hearts to the post.

As Louis Vuitton presented their latest collection to a crowd full of prominent names in the industry, Deepika attended the show in a grey-coloured mini dress from the label's latest collection paired with long boots. She accessorised her look with a brown and mustard-coloured bag from Louis Vuitton. For makeup, she chose dark plum bold lipstick and nude eyeshadow, while her hair was simply styled in a web look. Take a look of the actor here:

Deepika Padukone : the woman who will always look good ✨ pic.twitter.com/vpahOrGqRo — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) October 4, 2022

Deepika talks about racial stereotypes in the West

While in Paris, Deepika also opened up about the racial stereotypes in the West and how they perceive outsiders. She told The Business of Fashion, "I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in."

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone