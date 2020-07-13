Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Padmaavat', Others Films That Changed Names Before Release

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has a few movies whose names were changed before the release. Deepika Padukone's movies like Padmaavat (2018) and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) had their titles changed. Initially, Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat was supposed to release with title Padmavati. However, reportedly, in December 2017, the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes in the film, which also included a change of title. So, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the name of the Deepika Padukone starrer to Padmaavat.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput 'dropped' His Surname To Support Padmaavat Against The Fringe

Similarly, Delhi High Court in 2013 issued a stay against the release of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, reportedly over its title, which was reported to hurt religious sentiments. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the title of the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Both the above-mentioned films of Deepika Padukone are among the highest-grossing movies of her career. While Padmaavat reportedly raked in Rs. 585 crores worldwide, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela collected Rs 220 crores at the box-office.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' & Other Films That Faced Controversy Before Release

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie, starring Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her fight against her perpetrators. The film, that also marked Deepika's debut as a producer, reportedly collected Rs. 32 crores at the box-office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Historical Drama Film 'Padmaavat' Has Won THESE Notable Awards

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in the Kabir Khan-directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others, in pivotal roles. The film narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to release in April. However, it was pushed ahead due to the on-going lockdown.

Besides the upcoming film, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The movie was supposed to go on floors in March this year but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers had to cancel the shooting of the film. However, the makers are reportedly optimistic that they would start shooting soon. Apart from this film, Deepika Padukone also has the remake of Hollywood movie The Intern in the pipeline.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' And Other Films With Emotional Endings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.