Deepika Padukone's Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. The actor who has now made her own mark in the industry with some amazing movies had gone through a rough patch in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, who is now on cloud nine, after giving back-to-back successes, has also faced some downfall in the past. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Chandni Chowk to China (2009)

Chandni Chowk to China is a Nikkhil Advani directorial. The movie's cast includes Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Chia-Hui Liu in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a simple cook from Chandni Chowk, who is mistaken for the reincarnation of an ancient peasant warrior, Liu Shengh, by residents of an oppressed Chinese village.

Lafangey Parindey (2010)

Lafangey Parindey is a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. It had Deepika Padukone, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Vijay Adhav in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an edgy love story of a blindfolded street fighter and a blind dancer, and their never-say-die spirit to achieve the impossible.

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Break Ke Baad is a Danish Aslam directorial. The movie had Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two childhood friends, Abhay and Aaliya, who experience plenty of obstacles in their paths as they find their way in the world and back to each other.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Karthik Calling Karthik is a Vijay Lalwani directorial. The movie cast includes Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar as the leading pair. The plot of the movie revolves around a loner, Karthik, who achieves success and even wins the heart of his gorgeous co-worker, after getting early morning mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be him.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey is an Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. The movie had Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around children who are not allowed by the oppressive British colonists to play football and how they eventually decide to join a group of freedom fighters.

Finding Fanny (2014)

Finding Fanny is a Homi Adajania directorial. The movie's cast includes Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a man, who embarks on a road trip to find his lost love.

Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha is an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The plot of the movie revolves around a guy who has lost his edge in trying to follow acceptable conventions of society. The film is based on the central theme of abrasion and loss of self that happens in an attempt to find oneself.

