Deepika Padukone's Movies Like 'Break Ke Baad', 'Desi Boyz' & Others Directed By Debutants

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, where she played the role of an acid attack survivor. In her acting career spanning more than a decade, Deepika Padukone has been a part of various movies helmed by debutants. Here's a list of Deepika Padukone's movies that are directed by debutants.

Deepika Padukone's movies helmed by debutants

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

The movie, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, narrates the tale of a man, who suffers from schizophrenia- a mental disorder characterised by abnormal social behaviour. The Deepika Padukone starrer marked the film debut of Vijay Lalwani, who before his movie was reportedly a copywriter. The film also featured Ram Kapoor and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. The film reportedly earned Rs 18 crores at the box office and was declared a debacle.

Break Ke Baad (2010)

The movie, starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of childhood sweethearts, who experience many obstacles in their path as they find their way back to each other. Break Ke Baad marked the film debut of Danish Aslam, who later on went to helm projects like It’s Not That Simple, Flesh, among others. Before directing Break Ke Baad, Danish has worked as an assistant director in films like Fanaa (2006), Swades (2004), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), among others.

Desi Boyz (2011)

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Chitrangada Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two friends, who take up a lucrative offer after they lose their job due to recession. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Rohit Dhawan, son of popular director David Dhawan. Desi Boyz was appreciated by the critics and audience alike. It reportedly collected Rs 45 crores at the box office.

Kochadaiiyaan (2014)

The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in the lead, was reported to be one of the first Indian films to use photorealistic motion capture technology. The movie marked the Kollywood debut of Soundarya Rajinikanth. The Tamil-language film also featured Shobana, Aadhi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone upon release received positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

