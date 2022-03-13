Deepika Padukone's 'no Filter' Weekend Selfie Is A Visual Treat For Fans; See Pic

Away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, Deepika Padukone is enjoying her weekend on a scenic note. On Sunday, March 13, the Cocktail star took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her 'me time'. Going by her latest Instagram updates, it appears that Deepika Padukone is relaxing her mind in nature's lap.

Deepika Padukone's 'no filter' glow

In her 'no filter' selfie, Deepika has seemingly donned a comfy black t-shirt as the camera captures her. Leaving her sleek hair open, Deepika maintains a poker face while striking a pose for the camera. The no-makeup look of the star was shared alongside a short caption that reads, "In focus". Take a look at the post below:

Deepika Padukone's 'no filter' glow has become a visual treat for fans. As soon as the post surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. A slew of fans also appreciated her post with red hearts and fire emoticons. Check out the reactions here:

On Saturday evening, Padukone opted to spend some quality time by the ocean. The Fighter star took to Instagram to share a dreamy photo thereby blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. She captured an orange sky while enjoying some cool oceanic breeze in her previous post. While sharing the scenic picture, the actor wrote, "Joy of little things." Take a look at it here:

On Friday, Deepika left her fan army rejoiced post announcing the release date of her upcoming movie Fighter. Apart from her, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the makers of the movie hailed their forthcoming as 'India's first aerial action' flick. Although the plot of the movie is yet under wraps, going by the latest teaser, it seems that Fighter is going to be filled with power-packed action sequences. Bankrolled under the production house of Viacom18 Studious, Fighter will hit the cinema houses on September 28, next year. Check out the announcement below:

Apart from Fighter, Padukone has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Project K, Pathaan, The Intern and Draupadi.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone