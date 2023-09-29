Deepika Padukone's Photo From Fighter Sets In Italy Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are creating a buzz on the internet owing to the shoot of their upcoming film Fighter in Italy. Now a photo of the actress is going viral in which she is seemingly posing with a crew member. A few days ago, reports were doing the rounds that the team of Fighter is flying out of Mumbai to shoot two songs.

3 things you need to know

Fighter is reportedly going to be the first Indian aerial actioner.

It is helmed by War filmmaker Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Fighter is slated to release in January next year.

Viral photo of Deepika Padukone from Italy

On Friday, a fan page dedicated to Deepika shared a sun-kissed photo of the actress on X (formerly Twitter) claiming the selfie was clicked at Phi Beach, Italy. In the image, the Piku actress is happily posing for the camera beside a crew member, sporting kohl-rimmer eyes. The caption read, "Deepika Padukone on the sets of #Fighter at Phi Beach, Italy".

Reportedly, Hrithik and Deepika are in Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighters.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan shooting for Fighter song sequence in Italy?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the song that they are shooting in Italy for a foot-tapping track, composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar. “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched,” Pinkvilla quoted a source saying. The source added that the song will be choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser and will have multiple steps.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release next year on January 25.